3 men dead, 1 hurt after shootings in Rock Hill SC, police say

Three men were killed and a fourth was wounded late Tuesday in a series of shootings in Rock Hill, South Carolina, police said.

The victims were found around 10:10 p.m. on Gist Road, a residential street south of the intersection of South Cherry Road and West Main Street, Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department said in a statement.

Two victims were found in the street, Chavis said. One of the men died at the scene and the other died later at Piedmont Medical Center, he said.

A third victim was found dead inside a parked car at the scene, which is about a mile west of downtown, he said.

A fourth man was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A large police presence remained in the area Wednesday morning.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

No other information has been released.

