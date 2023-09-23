3 men dead, another in critical condition following shooting, stabbing at Roseville home

Roseville police are investigating the stabbing and shooting deaths of three men Saturday morning.

Officers were called at 2:24 a.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue to do a welfare check, according to police.

When they arrived they found a man with a cut to his throat and three men who were dead from “apparent knife and gunshot wounds.”

The man with the cut to his throat was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, Roseville police said Saturday morning.

Police said that they don’t believe there is an ongoing safety risk to the public.

The Roseville Police Department is partnering with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and will release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008 or to email Detective Mike Kahl at Michael.Kahl@cityofroseville.com.

