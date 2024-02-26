3 men dead after small plane crashes in Ohio

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Ohio.

According to WFMJ, the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the James A. Rhode Airport in Jackson County at around noon on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Zebulon Logan 45, from Lucasville, Daniel Baker, 44, from Jackson, and his father Robert Daniel Baker, 78.

Initial reports show that Daniel Baker was piloting the plane.

Police said the three men were going to pick up a car that Logan had bought.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

