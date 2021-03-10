  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

3 men describe "surreal" freedom after 24 years behind bars

CBSNews
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Three men who were just released from prison after spending 24 years behind bars for a crime they say they did not commit are speaking to "CBS This Morning" after a judge overturned their convictions.

George Bell, Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt were each sentenced to at least 50 years for a deadly attempted robbery in New York City. Their lawyers argued the case was based on false confessions and racial bias.

"The feeling of freedom is is so surreal right now. Like, words just can't describe," George Bell told CBS News' Nikki Battiste.

It is a feeling that comes after more than two decades in prison for 44-year-old George Bell, 46-year-old Gary Johnson and 59-year-old Rohan Bolt, when the three men were able to reunited with their families Friday. 

Their story starts on December 21, 1996, when two men were shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Queens. One was an off-duty NYPD officer. 

Days later Bell, Johnson and Bolt were arrested. Bell and Johnson claim they were forced to confess after hours-long interrogations, and later recanted.

"They took advantage of my mental state," Johnson said. "Their tactic was just to keep me up until I was just that mentally fatigued that I was perplexed."

Johnson also said he was treated harshly by investigators, "both mentally and physically."

He described being grabbed and choked by them — feeling "scared, confused, angry." 

"They was just very aggressive. When I put my head down to get some kind of rest to collect my thoughts, they'll come in and just bang on the table," Johnson said. 

The three men were represented by attorneys Rita Dave and Marc Wolinsky. 

"A lot of people will say, 'Well, if I didn't do it, why would I say I did it?'" Dave said. "But you can say that in the comfort of your living room, not when you're in a little room with four police officers talking to you, and you can't speak to your parents."

Wolensky said he was certain race played a role in the case.

"A 19-year-old Black kid, he must be guilty. He confessed, he must be guilty," he said.

All three of the former inmates maintain their innocence. 

In 2019 a police report re-surfaced in another wrongful death investigation — this time, unredacted and with crucial details.

A never-before-seen third page of the report held key evidence that implicates a local gang in the 1996 shooting, and not Bell, Johnson or Bolt. 

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said it was "arrogant" to think law enforcement never made mistakes. 

Katz created a Wrongful Conviction Unit when she took the role just 14 months ago.

Asked if Bell, Johnson and Bolt's case was simply a mistake or the result of prosecutorial misconduct, she said, "My conviction integrity unit that spent 11 months on this case truly believes that it was not a purposeful misconduct."

Katz's office joined the motion to vacate the trio's convictions because prosecutors had withheld evidence that, if disclosed, could have reasonable possibility of affecting the outcome of the case. 

That led to a judge approving the release of Bell, Johnson and Bolt last week. 

"When they released me, the first thing I did was look for my wife. When I found her I hugged her so hard I had to apologize afterwards," Johnson said. 

Bolt said he was "still trying to recoup" after more than two decades behind bars.

"Twenty-four years of my life spent in somewhere where I don't belong, I try to do the best," he said. "Basically I just go day to day, you know?"

Johnson said he is still unable to sleep after finding his newfound freedom. 

Bell said he would "open up the fridge at night just to open it up."

These days, Bell said he wakes up "with a smile every day" as a free man.

"I wake up knowing there's a burden lifted off of my shoulders," he said. "And it's a beautiful feeling. And I know that it's gonna greater every day."

One of the original lead prosecutors of the case resigned from his role at another district attorney's office just Tuesday. Prosecutors in Queens will decide whether to retry the men in the next three months.  As of now, Bell, Johnson and Bolt still face their original charges.

Family helps total strangers book vaccine appointments

Dua Lipa on Grammy-nominated album and wanting to "put some optimism out there"

Group of hackers claim to have hacked 150,000 security cameras

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone sale turns into armed robbery in Lexington where two are arrested, police say

    “This armed robbery is a good reminder that there can be risks with meeting strangers from the internet to sell or buy things.”

  • Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments

    British television host Piers Morgan on Tuesday quit the “Good Morning Britain” program after making contentious comments about Meghan following her bombshell interview about the royal family. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints over Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan's departure was announced shortly after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying allegations of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey were “concerning."

  • Elderly Asian Man Left 'Brain Dead' After Violent Robbery in Oakland

    A 75-year-old Asian man was left injured in a strong-armed robbery in Oakland on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street at around 6:55 a.m. when the victim was walking down the street, the Oakland Police Department told NextShark. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021 Authorities transported the injured victim to a local hospital.

  • Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

    Striking a delicate balance, the United States and South Korea have agreed Seoul will pay 13.9% more this year for hosting American troops as part of a multiyear deal crafted to keep Seoul's share of the overall cost within historical norms, officials said Wednesday. The deal, which had been announced earlier this week but without financial details, ends a long stalemate that had strained relations between allies after the Trump administration demanded a five-fold increase in Seoul's contributions. President Joe Biden's willingness to quickly accept smaller increases is cast by the State Department as evidence that the Biden administration wants to repair relations with key allies in East Asia as it focuses on regional unity in confronting China and North Korea.

  • Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

    Hamas firebrand Yehiyeh Sinwar was re-elected on Wednesday as the Palestinian militant group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, leaving a figure closely aligned with the hard-line military wing in charge of the group's strategy in its main stronghold. Sinwar will serve another four-year term.

  • 'Teen Vogue' Staff Members Issue Statement Condemning Newly Named Editor-in-Chief's History of Racism [Updated]

    More than 20 staffers wrote an open letter to Condé Nast leadership, citing Anti-Asian tweets from Alexi McCammond's past.

  • Editorial: Instead of Meghan Markle invigorating the royal family, it drove her to thoughts of suicide

    It's unfortunate that Meghan Markle couldn't bring change to a hidebound British royal family that seems to grow more irrelevant each day.

  • Vanessa Bryant wins case to obtain names of officers who took photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash

    LASD attorneys said the officers shouldn't be named for fear that hackers may access their phones "to locate any photographs and publish them."

  • Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to 4-3 OT win over Red Wings

    Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Coleman's goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions' season-high point streak to nine games. “Detroit gave us everything they had and it took a helluva play in OT to win this one," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

  • Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

    Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored.

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • Meteor over Vermont exploded so "violently," it shook buildings

    The fireball released the energy equivalent of 440 pounds of TNT, rattling nearby buildings.