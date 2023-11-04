3 men entered Tampa home, 1 man killed, police say

The Tampa Police Department is investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a Lowry Park Central neighborhood home early Saturday, after police say three men entered the house and fired several gunshots.

Tampa police were summoned to the 8400 block of N. Dexter Ave. at around 1:47 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s inside.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said three men entered the Dexter Avenue home without permission and demanded money from the man, according to a preliminary investigation. The men fled the home after firing several rounds, police said.

Police said the man died of a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

Tampa police did not release the man’s name due to Marsy’s Law. Investigators are working to identify the men involved in the incident and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS or via TIP411.