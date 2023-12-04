Three men were arrested in Phoenix on Saturday and are facing first degree murder charges in connection with the killing of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Pantaleon's body was found dead with a gunshot wound in a north Phoenix park on Sunday, Nov. 26. At about 12:30 p.m. on that Sunday, police responded to Mountain View Park near 7th and Cinnabar avenues. A passerby stated they found an unresponsive man.

When police arrived they found a man, later identified as Pantaleon, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Detectives responded to investigate the shooting, process the area and speak to witnesses.

Nearly a week later, detectives identified three men as suspects, police said in a news release. On Saturday, the three suspects were identified as Leonardo Santiago, 21; Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21; and Jose Rodriguez, 20, and were taken into custody in connection wit Pantaleon's homicide.

The three suspects were interviewed at police headquarters by detectives, and all confessed to the murder of Pantaleon, police said in the news release.

Police also booked Santiago, Calderon and Rodriguez on charges for crimes against the dead and assisting a street gang.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 men face charges for homicide, assisting street gang in death of Phoenix man