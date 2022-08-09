3 men face felonies after Kings Island crime spree

Aug. 9—Three Cincinnati men are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly visiting Kings Island last month with a plan to steal from patrons' vehicles and storage bins at rides, according to prosecutors.

Quentario Irvin Lakes Dye, 45, Lamont Johnson, 20 and Branden Benito Fantroy, 20, were each indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on nine counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.

Dye is also charged with driving under suspension and Johnson is also charged with obstructing official business for allegedly fleeing from officers and providing a false identity, according to the grand jury report.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the trio went to the park on July 6 "solely to steal."

The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cell phones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for ride patrons.

"It ticks me off when people go there with a plan to steal," Fornshell said. "But it does happen every year."

The trio were caught using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at the Deerfield Twp. Kroger and employees recognized them from a loss prevention bulletin about suspects ongoing illegal activity in other stores in the region, Forshell said.

"Police were called and when they went to stop them, they start throwing stuff out the window," Fornshell said.

The men are scheduled to be arraigned this week in Warren County Common Pleas Court.