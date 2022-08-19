3 men face first-degree murder, kidnapping charges in June killing in Tucson

Tucson Police Department.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Christopher Hart in June near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in Tucson.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 39-year-old Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 47-year-old Aaron Fernando Montiel and 27-year-old Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos were arrested on Saturday and face first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

On June 22 about 4 p.m., police said off-duty officers at Eastpointe Market Place were notified of an assault happening at a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road. Officers found Hart in the parking lot with blunt force trauma.

The Tucson Fire Department arrived at the scene and took Hart to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. He died on June 23.

Tucson detectives were notified that there was an argument between Hart and the suspected group of men when more men arrived and a physical altercation between them, Hart and his friend occurred, officials said.

According to officials, the suspects left the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Additional information regarding what happened during the incident and why suspects are facing kidnapping charges was not disclosed by police due to the ongoing investigation.

Rodriguez, Montiel and Lara-Cabazos have a bail of $1 million each and have been booked into the Pima County Jail, police said.

A spokesperson with the Pima County Attorney's Office said Rodriguez, Montiel and Lara-Cabazos have not been arraigned.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 men arrested on suspicion of killing man in Tucson