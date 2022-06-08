3 men facing attempted murder charges for shooting into Altamonte Springs apartment complex

Three men are facing attempted murder charges after investigators said they shot several bullets into an apartment complex, endangering the residents who live in the Altamonte Springs complex.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Cherokee Court near State Road 436.

The three suspects are being held without bond as of Wednesday night due to the attempted murder charges. Investigators said it stemmed from domestic violence between a woman who lived at the complex and her ex-boyfriend.

Cardell Cannon, Travarias Jones and Atonio Hickson were arrested and charged with attempted murder, weapons charges and shooting into a building.

Investigators said Hickson went into the apartment complex to confront his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

A resident at the complex who did not want to be identified told Channel 9 the situation “was chaos.”

Prosecutors are asking the judge to put the three men on EMPACT monitoring if they do get a bond down the road, and not be allowed to have contact with any of the residents of that complex.

