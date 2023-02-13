3 men facing charges in connection with fatal Worcester shooting

Three men have now been charged in connection with a shooting in Worcester last year that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man, authorities announced Monday.

Kelvin Verde, 23, surrendered to police and was arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court on a charge of murder in the October death of Andrew Barley, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said.

Berny Calderon, 25, was arraigned in early January on charges of murder, home invasion, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in the killing of Barley. A third suspect, 30-year-old Luis Cotto, faced a judge in November on charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 480 Burncoat Street on the morning of Oct. 24, 2022, found Barley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

