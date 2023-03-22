3 men facing formal charges for fentanyl, firearms crimes near elementary schools

Three men accused of selling drugs sold near elementary schools will be facing formal drug charges.

Robert Holmes, 39, Jamel Williams, 37, both of Springfield and Jason Glanton, 34, of Vandalia, were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug and gun charges.

Holmes and Williams were charged together on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The pair allegedly were trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of Fulton Elementary School in Springfield.

During the investigation, investigators found five firearms (one of which was an assault rifle), one kilogram of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, and over $143,000 in cash in Holmes’s property and vehicle near the school.

According to the Department of Justice, the combination of guns and drugs together qualify as a serious drug offense. If convicted, the two face a mandatory of no less than 10 years to life in prison. The gun charges could also carry consecutive, mandatory, no less than a five-year to life sentence.

Jason Glanton, 34, of Vandalia, was indicted on possession and distribution of fentanyl and gun charges.

Glanton allegedly trafficked drugs within 1,000 feet of Helke Elementary school in Vandalia. While conducting a search, investigators found nine guns and $21,000 in cash was found.