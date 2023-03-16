3 men falsely accused of sexual assault by Eleanor Williams testify they attempted suicide

[Source]

Four men who were falsely accused of rape by Eleanor Williams have spoken out about the severe impact her lies had on their lives, including suicide attempts and being sectioned in a psychiatric unit.

Williams, 22, from Barrow-in-Furness, England, was convicted in January of eight counts of perverting the course of justice for falsely claiming that she was raped and trafficked by an "Asian grooming gang."

The accusations against both Asian and white men inspired a global solidarity movement called “Justice for Ellie.” Amid the community tensions that the allegations sparked in her town of Cumbria, local police recorded over 150 crimes linked to the case in 2020 alone, including 83 hate crimes.

Williams was sentenced to eight and a half years during her sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, in which Judge Robert Altham said he found her allegations to be “complete fiction” and criticized her for showing “no significant signs of remorse.”

During the hearing, the court heard from the three victims who testified about experiencing prejudice and harassment and trying to kill themselves.

Businessman Mohammed Ramzan, who Williams falsely claimed groomed her since she was 12 years old, told the court that the allegations made his life “hell on earth.”

The 43-year-old was in tears as he revealed that his business was damaged and his reputation was “destroyed” while he and his family were targeted “in the most horrendous way.” He described attempting suicide as a result of the “mental torture” he experienced.

“I have had countless death threats made over social media from people all over the world because of what they thought I was involved in,” he told the court.

Trainee electrician Oliver Gardner met Williams just once before she falsely accused him of rape. He attempted suicide twice and was sectioned under the Mental Health Act due to the stress of Williams' accusation. Gardner described Williams as having “ruined his life” and prevented him from completing his studies.

Jordan Trengove, who Williams accused of raping her three times, attempted suicide after spending 10 weeks on remand for a crime he did not commit. He was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the ordeal.

Cameron Bibby, the first man Williams accused of rape in 2017 when she was just 16, lamented being harassed following the allegations. He also revealed struggling to find work due because of Williams' accusations. “I can’t help but feel this is a result of my name being tarnished by the last five years,” he was quoted as saying.

During the hearing, the court heard reports from two psychiatrists who assessed Williams’ mental state.

Dr. Martin Lock, commissioned by the prosecution, found Williams to have an “immature personality and a considerable amount of anger.”

Dr. Lucy Bacon, who examined Williams for the defense, diagnosed complex PTSD as a result of “childhood trauma” and said Williams was considered vulnerable in prison.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For a list of international suicide hotlines, click here.