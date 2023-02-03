3 men found dead in Bloomington parking lot in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Bloomington police say three men were found dead Wednesday evening after an apparent murder-suicide outside an office building.

Officers were dispatched about 8:25 p.m. to the parking lot of the France Place office tower at France Avenue South and Interstate 494, where they found the bodies of three men in a pickup truck, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.

Investigators determined two of the men were a father and son, while the third was a business partner, Hodges said. All three men appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

“What we believe took place here was a murder-suicide,” Hodges said. “This is a tragic event.”

Hodges did not identify the men, but he said none of them was from Bloomington.

The Hennepin County medical examiner will release the men’s identities and determine their causes of death.

