3 men found guilty in 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion
Three men were found guilty Monday in connection with the murder and robbery of the late rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop in 2018. A jury in Broward County returned the verdicts on Monday morning.
Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm for the 2018 ambush that led to the death of XXXTentacion. The rapper's real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
