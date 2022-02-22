All 3 men found guilty of federal hate crimes in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Justice for Ahmaud sign. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The three men involved in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, including the man who shot and killed him in February 2020, were found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crime trial, CNN reports.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were convicted of interference of rights, which CNN notes is a federal hate crime, and attempted kidnapping.

"The McMichaels were also found guilty of an additional firearms charge for using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence," CNN adds.

In deciding against the three men, the jury ruled Arbery was targeted because of the color of his skin, writes The Associated Press.

Previously, all three defendents were found guilty of murdering Arbery in a separate trial in November. They are already serving life sentences for those crimes (with only Bryan eligible for parole), and are now looking at a similar sentence for the federal charges, CNN and The New York Times note.

