'It's what we do.' 3 men honored for lifesaving efforts at scene of Stark County crash

Sugar Creek Township resident Walt Neff, center, thanks Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper William B. Kanters while Sgt. Johnnie Maier, right, and Lt. Kaitlyn Kowicki, post commander of the Canton post look on. Kanters, Maier and retired Trooper Matthew L. Mossor were honored Thursday for their quick action and lifesaving efforts when Neff collapsed at an accident scene.

JACKSON TWP. – The quick action of two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and a retired trooper saved the life of a Sugar Creek Township man who admitted he's still struggling to figure out how to thank them.

The three men were honored Thursday by the patrol at the Canton post.

"I'm here because of the result of their actions," 61-year-old Walt Neff said. "Those are three names I will never forget."

Sgt. Johnnie H. Maier, Trooper William B. Kanters and retired Trooper Matthew L. Mossor received the patrol's Certificates of Recognition.

The three were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving an ATV on Dec. 8 in Sugar Creek Township when Neff arrived. Neff's son was driving the ATV. After speaking with troopers, Neff collapsed. The troopers and Mossor, who was operating a tow truck for Luthi's, ran to Neff's aid.

"We were in the right place at the right time," said Mossor, a North Lawrence Fire Department firefighter.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Col. Charles Jones: 'It's a happy day'

Col. Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent, explained the troopers had responded to many accident scenes but on that day the situation changed quickly.

The men sprung into action assessing Neff and beginning CPR. They used the automated external defibrillator before paramedics from Brewster Fire arrived.

"Citizens of Ohio expect when bad things happen we bring order and calm to chaos," Jones said. "It's a happy day so we can smile."

Maier described the scene that day. They had just directed Neff to a safer area as downed power lines made the crash scene unsafe. They were waiting for the utility company to deal with the lines before they could remove the vehicles from the scene.

"I looked over and he was lying on the ground," the sergeant said.

It wasn't clear what had happened. Had Neff tripped and fell? Upon assessing him, they realized it was more serious. He had no pulse and was struggling to breathe.

"I feed off of Mossor. He is a paramedic," Maier said.

The men worked as a team. Mossor began CPR while Kanters ran to his vehicle for the AED machine.Mossor guided the others to prepare the machine while continuing compressions.

"Everything happened so fast. I just relied on my training and listened to my sergeant," said Kanters, who has been on the job four years. "It's so rewarding (to see Neff)."

Mossor said the outcome was amazing adding, "It's what we do."

In his 20-year career with the patrol, Maier had never had to administer CPR. He was grateful that Mossor and Kanters were with him when Neff suffered his cardiac arrest.

It wasn't until hours later when Maier and Kanters visited Neff at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital that the sergeant sighed in relief.

"I was kind of a nervous wreck," he laughed. "We met with the family and he was sitting up in bed and kind of lifted his hand. That's the moment when I relaxed. I'm so grateful and thankful we were all there. It was a team effort."

Retired Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mossor, Trooper William B. Kanters and Sgt. Johnnie H. Maier were presented Certificates of Recognition from Col. Charles A. Jones, second from right, patrol superintendent, during a ceremony Thursday at the Canton post in Jackson Township for providing first aid to a man who had a cardiac event in Sugar Creek Township at an accident scene.

'I thank them from the bottom of my heart.'

Neff doesn't recall much of that day. He remembered getting a call from his wife that his son was involved in a crash. He visited his son at the hospital and then went to the scene of the crash.

He recalled talking to the troopers about the unsafe conditions and the crash but then "it was just lights out."

The next thing he remembered is waking up in a hospital room.

"The accident became a plus one and it was me," Neff said. "They were mentally and physically prepared. I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Months after his medical emergency, Neff is still trying to figure out what happened. He didn't have any indication of heart trouble that day.

Before that day, Neff said he was "healthy as a horse." Other than some soreness from the compressions of CPR, Neff has no outstanding medical problems.

His son also recovered from injuries sustained in the crash.

Neff's wife, Shari, is grateful for the troopers and Mossor, and happy they were recognized for their lifesaving efforts.

"God's blessed us in so many ways with so many people," she said. "It's overwhelming. They did an amazing job. We don't realize what they do on a day-to-day basis. Every day someone needs to go up to them and thank them for the things they do."

Neff isn't sure there is any way to repay the men but said he will take every opportunity he has to share the story of how they saved his life.

"I have a new respect for what they do and can do," he added.

Ohio State Highway Patrol retired Trooper Matthew L. Mossor, Trooper William B. Kanters and Sgt. Johnnie H. Maier were presented Certificates of Recognition on Thursday for providing lifesaving aid to Walt Neff, center, at a crash scene in December. Neff collapsed and did not have a pulse. The three performed CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived.

