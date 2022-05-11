3 men, including 1 from Arlington, arrested in Garland shooting deaths of 2 teens: police

Garland police have arrested three men, including one from Arlington, in connection to a shooting Saturday night that left two teenagers dead and injured two other people.

Shots rang out at a house-party in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive around 11:45 p.m. Police said that the incident began with an “argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.”

Responding officers said upon their arrival, they saw multiple people were injured and suffering from gunshot wounds near a roadway.

“An 18-year-old male, identified as Jose Damian Garcia of Greenville, was pronounced deceased at the scene and three other people were transported to nearby hospitals,” Garland police said in a news release. “One of the victims, 17-year-old Melvin Salas, died from his injuries, but the two other adults, a male and female, who were injured by gunfire received non-life-threatening injuries.”

Jesus Saldana, 21, of Garland, and Christopher Torres, 22, of Arlington, were immediately arrested for their involvement in the shooting, Garland police said, adding that on Tuesday they discovered a third man, Omar Caballero, 22, was also involved but fled prior to police arrival.

“Last night, just before midnight, members of the Garland SWAT team executed an arrest warrant for Caballero at a residence in the 2300 block of Brook Street, where he was taken into custody without incident,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

All three of the suspects are facing murder charges. Saldana and Torres were being held on $1 million bond, and Caballero was not granted a bond amount.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.