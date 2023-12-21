3 men indicted on charges connected to Worcester State shooting

WORCESTER - Worcester Police and Massachusetts State Troopers investigate a shooting on the campus of Worcester State University.

WORCESTER — A Lawrence man has indicted on a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting at Worcester State University in October, and two other men are now accused of robbing a 21-year-old man who was also shot, and left paralyzed.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury and will be arraigned in Superior Court on Jan. 12, according to a news release from the office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

He is charged with murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

At about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 28, Worcester State University Police responded to a shooting scene and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Randy Armando Melendez, of Southbridge, later died from his injuries while the second victim, a 21-year-old man, survived but was paralyzed from the waist down.

Authorities say the shooting was part of a confrontation between two groups of people who were visiting the campus; neither the victims nor the defendants were Worcester State students.

Rodriguez was arraigned in District Court in November. Prosecutors said that prior to the shooting, the two groups of people had been at an “18-plus party” at Leitrim’s Pub at 265 Park Ave. They ended up at the Worcester State campus after hearing word of an “after-hours party.”

Rodriguez was found in New York City five days after the shooting.

Hank Brennan, Rodriguez's attorney, argued that his client had taken out a firearm to protect his friend during the fight.

Richard Nieves, 19, of Spencer, and Kenneth Doelter, 20, of Southbridge, are both accused of robbing the 21-year-old victim before he was shot.

Doelter and Nieves were indicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Both will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court.

Nieves is accused of shooting the surviving victim and was also indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester State shooting indictments: 3 men facing charges