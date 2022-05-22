3 men indicted in connection to deadly Butler Co. stabbing at quinceañera

Three men have been indicted for a fatal stabbing at a teen girls’ quinceañera in Butler County.

Juan Antonio Hidalgo-Flores, 39; Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, 19 and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo-Flores, 18 were each indicted for murder, attempted murder and several counts of felonious assault on May 19, according to our news partners at WCPO.

They are accused of being involved in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz and the assault of three others.

The Hamilton Police Department is offering a reward for information that could result in the arrest of the three men.

The grand jury also returned indictments against Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio, for tampering with evidence and obstructive justice.

Rodriguez-Remigio is accused of hiding the knife believed to be the murder weapon, according to detectives.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton FOP stabbing at quinceañera

Evidence suggests that one person stabbed all four victims, but all suspects are believed to be connected to Diaz’s death, according to detectives.

On the night of May 7, Butler County crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Hamilton.

Authorities found Diaz dead after being stabbed and three more suffering from stab wounds.

Hamilton Police Department said the victims were targeted.

Hamilton detectives filed murder warrants for the three men and are continuing to search for the suspects.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan, Luis and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at (513) 868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.