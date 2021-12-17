3 men indicted after misunderstanding between motorists ends in assault in West Carrollton

Dec. 16—Three men are facing felonious assault charges after a misunderstanding between people in two vehicles ended with one person suffering significant injuries, according to West Carrollton police.

Justin Dillon, 30, of Springfield; Michael Blackson, 34, of Miamisburg; and James Sheets, 26, of Springfield; were all indicted on two counts each of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 14 in the 5100 block of Farmersville West Carrollton Road.

There was a misunderstanding between people in two vehicles while they were driving, said West Carrollton Deputy Chief David Wessling. The three suspects reportedly assaulted another man as a result.

The victim suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital, Wessling said. Additional information on the types of injuries sustained was not available.

Dillon was taken into custody in Clark County on Tuesday, according to Miami Valley Jails booking information. Blackson and Sheets do not appear to be in custody at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.