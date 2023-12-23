3 men injured, 1 critically, in Manhattan shooting
Police say a single shooter was seen walking southbound on Sherman Avenue before arriving at the location where he fired shots at the three victims.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
Insomniac Games has weighed in publicly for the first time since hackers leaked over 1.3 million of the publisher’s private files. The studio posted that it’s “saddened and angered” by the cyberattack, describing the internal aftermath as “extremely distressing.”
The third season of Formula E's Unplugged docuseries is coming to Roku in January. The motorsport's new streaming home will start airing live races later that month.
Weverse has been billing itself as the go-to destination for K-pop fans worldwide. Here's everything to know about the growing "multiverse" for K-pop music.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
As if last year's fabulous Dual Asteroid Redirection Test firing a satellite bullet into an asteroid wasn't enough, now researchers are doing detailed simulation of the nuclear deflection scenario envisioned in 1998 space disaster film "Armageddon." At Lawrence Livermore National Lab, a team led by Mary Burkey (above) presented a paper that moves the ball forward on what is in reality a fairly active area of research. As they point out, using a satellite as a missile isn't always practical, and in fact detonating a nuclear explosive device as close as possible to the incoming object is potentially our best move.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
