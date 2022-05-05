3 men injured in 2 afternoon shootings in St. Paul

Three men were shot and injured in two separate incidents on Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired about 12:55 p.m. on University Avenue near Arundel Street and set up a perimeter. Officers also went to Regions Hospital, where two men in their early 20s arrived with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated there were several males near a building when shots were fired and everyone scattered, Linders said. Police who searched the area didn’t find suspects.

In another situation at about 1:20 p.m., a vehicle arrived at Regions with a man who’d been injured in a shooting in the 500 block of East Minnehaha Avenue. It happened when people went to buy wireless earbuds from someone who had 15 boxes of new sets, Linders said.

“The would-be seller had other people with him,” one of whom had a gun and attempted to rob the buyers — one of them, a man in his 20s, was shot in the arm, Linders said. No one was immediately under arrest.

