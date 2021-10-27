3 men injured in shooting on Granby Street Norfolk

Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot

Three men were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday in Norfolk, according to Twitter post from police.

Officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a shooting in the 2700 block of Granby Street, off Church Street.

One man was taken to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Two additional men arrived at the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officials did not release details about a possible motive or suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

