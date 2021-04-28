3 men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s death charged with federal hate crimes

Three Georgia men are facing federal hate crimes in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood last year.

The Justice Apartment announced Wednesday that Travis McMichael, his father Gregory, and William "Roddie" Bryan, all of whom are white, have been indicted with one count of interference with civil rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels, who claim they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect (local prosecutors say he stole nothing) and were acting in self defense when Travis shot Arbery, were also charged with using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The decision is the "most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration's Justice Department," The Associated Press writes.

All three men face murder charges at the state level. Read more at The Associated Press and CNN.

