3 men in jail after raid in Jeannette

May 15—Three men were jailed without bail Thursday after members of the Westmoreland County drug task force raided a Jeannette home and reported finding drugs and two guns, according to court papers.

Police said they confiscated $1,000 and about 21 grams of suspected cocaine.

Chad E. Foster, 29, of Jeannette; Charles E. Brown, 38, of Trafford; and Frank Kozinko, 39, of Jeannette, are facing drug charges. They all were denied bail because of each have lengthy criminal histories and past threats to the community, according to online court records.

Foster is facing an additional weapons violation and tampering with evidence charge. Police said the two guns had not been reported stolen but were registered to people who were not in the house. Foster is not permitted to have a firearm because of past felony convictions.

Members of the task force, which includes officers from municipal police agencies, county detectives and agents from the state Attorney General's office, executed the search warrant at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at a home on Good Street. The three suspects were found inside, according to court papers.

They were being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. None had attorneys listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings are set for May 25.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .