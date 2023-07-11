3 men kill themselves jumping in front of moving Manhattan subway trains in 11-hour span

NEW YORK — Three men killed themselves by jumping in front of moving subway trains in separate incidents in Manhattan on Monday, police said.

A 47-year-old man jumped in front of a downtown No. 6 train at the East 86th Street station on the Upper East Side around 8 a.m. and died at the scene, according to cops.

Then a 22-year-old man was struck by a downtown No. 2 train at the West 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side around 10 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to Mount Sinai West but he could not be saved. Police said it wasn’t clear if the man jumped in front of the train or had earlier climbed down onto the tracks, but the incident was considered a suicide.

A third man leaped in front of an uptown Q train at the Lexington Avenue/63rd Street station at 6:39 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.