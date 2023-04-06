3 men get life sentences for killing rapper XXXTentacion

Three men were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the 2018 slaying of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

The 20-year-old rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was killed during a robbery in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on June 18, 2018.

After leaving a Riva Motorsports dealership, Onfroy’s BMW was cut off by a blue Dodge Journey SUV. Two men wearing masks jumped out of the vehicle and stole a a Louis Vuitton bag containing $53,000 in cash from the rapper’s car, shooting him multiple times in the process.

The jury deliberated for nearly a week before convicting Trayvon Newsome, 24, Michael Boatwright, 28, and Dedrick Williams, 26, of first-degree murder and armed robbery in March in Broward County.

According to investigators, Newsome and Boatwright wore the masks while Williams drove the SUV. A person who was in the car with Onfroy fled the scene as soon as the masked men approached the vehicle.

Robert Allen, who was sitting in the SUV’s backseat, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last August and testified against his alleged co-conspirators during the trial.

The defense tried to argue that the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire scheme planned by Drake.

Newsome, Boatwright and Williams are expected to appeal their guilty verdicts. However, the life sentences are mandatory under Florida law. The three will not be eligible for parole or early release for good behavior.

Solomon Sobande, the late rapper’s manager, read a statement on behalf of the family during the sentencing.

“This is a loss we will never truly recover from,” he said. “We will never get to see Jahseh live to his full potential, we will never get to watch him grow old, we will never get to watch him be a father.”

Onfroy’s son was born seven months after his murder.