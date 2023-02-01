3 men now charged with murder after Bradenton man dies from shooting that injured 3

One of three men shot outside a home in Bradenton last week has died, the Bradenton Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The charges against those accused in the shooting also have been upgraded to murder.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West on Jan. 23.

One of the men, a 28-year-old, died from his injuries; another victim is still in the hospital; and the third man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to police.

Tyreak Allen, 20, and Jerome Williams, 20, were first charged with attempted murder while engaged in a felony offense and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, but after the death of the 28-year-old victim, the first charge was upgraded to murder.

Kevion Brooks, 22, another suspect in the shooting, also have been charged with murder, police say.

After the shooting, Allen, Brooks and Williams fled from the scene in a gray vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and 1st Street/U.S. 301. Allen and Williams were caught by police and a K-9, but Brooks managed to get away police said.

He was later arrested in Hillsborough County on Jan. 31.

Inside the vehicle, police found six weapons using search warrants, and at least two were reported stolen in Manatee County.

According to the police, four more individuals may be charged in this case, and further information will be provided later.

A video of the shooting was circulating on Facebook, the video shows 10 or so young men outside a home where multiple vehicles were parked. Raised voices can be heard and at one point the video shows a man with a black neck gaiter covering his face and holding a firearm.

In the video, you can hear the men saying “Take that chain off.” Moments later, shots rang out. At least 50 gun shells were found at the crime scene.

Investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.