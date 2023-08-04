3 men posing as police tell Atlanta spa staff they are under investigation before robbing them

Three men are on the run after officials say they falsely imprisoned several people during a robbery.

On July 27, authorities said officers received reports of a business robbery at Spring Spa on Manchester Place.

When officers arrived, the manager told them that three men entered her store and demanded money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The manager told police that one of the men asked how much a massage was, and when she asked for his ID, he stated that it was in his car and he needed to get it.

When the man came back, he had a gold police badge and said he was an investigator and that the store was under investigation, according to the report.

The manager said the man spoke into a walkie-talkie and told two other men to enter the store.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the report, one of the men took the people inside the store inside a room while the other two men searched the business for property and money.

The manager told police that she and the other two victims remained in the room for 40 minutes while the three men conducted their search.

When one of the suspects returned to the room where the victims were kept, he demanded money in addition to the $400 he had taken. The manager told him that was all they had.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After learning there was no more money to take, the three suspects left.

One victim told police that she saw a weapon on the hip of one of the suspects but said he brandished it.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS: