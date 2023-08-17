3 men rob armored car at gunpoint in south suburbs
The FBI is searching for three suspects behind an armored vehicle robbery in the south suburbs Wednesday.
It has not been the Yankees' season.
The former NFL offensive lineman filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Monday, claiming the family had lied to him.
Andonovski's tenure as head coach of the USWNT is over after a Round of 16 flameout at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
The boxer said the result was "essentially impossible" due to clean tests the same week.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
iSeeCars analyzed 10.8 million used-car transactions to declare $20K late-model used cars nearly extinct. Ready to be bummed out?
Most Fed officials remained concerned about "significant upside risks" to inflation, implying more rate hikes are possible, but some urged caution.
Acuña is on pace to found the 35-homer, 75-steal club, but another number shows his ascent into the stratosphere of historic hitters.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Here are the best iPhone cases you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Here’s a list of the best soundbars you can buy as chosen by Engadget editors, plus tips on what to look for while shopping.
The regulatory approval comes as the largest US crypto exchange squares off against the Securities and Exchange Commission in court.
Sam Kerr scored a storybook goal, but England had too much for Australia in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.
CATL, the Chinese battery giant and a major supplier to Tesla, has unveiled its latest product that aims to solve electric vehicles' charging and range limitations. The battery, dubbed Shenxing or "god-like movement," is able to refuel up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) of range in 10 minutes, Gao Han, chief technology officer of CATL's e-car division, said at a launch briefing on Wednesday.
U.S. House lawmaker Rep. Don Bacon said the FBI warned him that China-backed hackers who used a stolen Microsoft key to raid the email accounts of senior U.S. government officials also accessed his email accounts. In a tweet, the Republican congressman from Nebraska said the FBI notified him on Monday that the Chinese government "hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year," citing a previously disclosed vulnerability in Microsoft's cloud. The disclosure comes two months after the hack occurred, suggesting that the FBI is still notifying those affected.
Google's "SGE while browsing" can quickly generate the most salient points of long-form content found on the web.
Couples are hiring tattoo artists to give their wedding guests very permanent party favors — and people are torn on the idea.
Google today is rolling out a few new updates to its nearly three-month-old Search Generative Experience (SGE), the company's AI-powered conversational mode in Search, with a goal of helping users better learn and make sense of the information they discover on the web. The features include tools to see definitions of unfamiliar terms, those that help to improve your understanding and coding information across languages, and an interesting feature that lets you tap into the AI power of SGE while you're browsing. This feature will become available across Google's AI-generated responses to topics or questions related to certain subjects, like STEM, economics, history and others, where you may encounter terms you don't understand or concepts you want to dive deeper into for a better understanding.