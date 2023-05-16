3 men rob Washington Twp. gas station at gunpoint; Authorities search for suspects at large

Three men reportedly robbed a Washington Township gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road where a BP gas station resides. Deputies were dispatched following reports of an attendant robbed at gunpoint at around 4:32 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Three men were alleged to have threatened the attendant with the firearm to steal goods; however, it was unknown what was stolen from the business, dispatchers said.

The three males were seen getting into a light blue compact car, then took off heading east.

They were last seen near the intersection of North Main Street and East Franklin Street.

No one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired, according to dispatch records.

Descriptions of the vehicle and the male suspects were relayed to neighboring law enforcement agencies to keep a look out.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the armed robbery.

We will update this story as more information is released.