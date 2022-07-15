3 men sentenced after admitting guilt in a Lexington robbery that ended in fatal shooting

Three Georgetown men have been sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting and robbery that happened in Lexington in 2019.

Jah’Quez Crutchfield, 21, Moses Thompson, 21, and Rafael Malik Brewster, 23, pleaded guilty after their charges were amended down for the shooting that left Nathaniel Shelby, 19, dead.

Brewster was sentenced to a total of 12 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery without a firearm, according to court documents. He was originally charged with murder which was dismissed, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. His murder charge was dismissed and his robbery and burglary charges were amended down.

Crutchfield pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery with a firearm and second-degree burglary, according to court records. He was sentenced to 20 years. His original charges were murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Moses Thompson, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree facilitation of robbery and first-degree facilitation of burglary. His original charges were facilitation to murder, and complicity to robbery and burglary. A grand jury dismissed his murder charge and his other charges were amended down. He faced a sentence of 10 years, which was suspended, and he was placed on probation.

The three were indicted in 2019 for the shooting incident which occurred after a drug transaction at a restaurant. The three men realized they were “shorted on drugs” and drove to Shelby’s apartment, according to earlier court testimony.