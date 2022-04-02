3 men sentenced in federal labor trafficking case in Southern Georgia

Javier Sanchez Mendoza's Santa Muerte shrine, including blood and hair from his victim.

Three of the Georgia men involved in running an international smuggling ring were sentenced to federal prison in the Southern District of Georgia.

They pleaded guilty to charges of forced labor and conspiracy. The cases resulted from the sprawling "Operation Blooming Onion" investigation into the abuse and exploitation of temporary agricultural workers through the H-2A visa program.

Human Trafficking: Operation Blooming Onion: Federal indictment reveals 'modern-day-slavery' in Georgia

Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, of Jesup pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in forced labor and was sentenced to 360 months in prison. Aurelio Medina, 42, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty to forced labor and was sentenced to 64 months in prison. Yordon Velazquez Victoria, 45, also of Brunswick, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was sentenced to 15 months.

Sanchez admitted that he had recruited about 500 Central American workers to obtain H-2A visas and illegally charged them fees between August 2018 and November 2019. When the workers arrived he withheld their identification papers, threatened them, and forced them to work for low pay or no wages at all.

One woman, who had come as part of a work crew from Mexico, testified during the sentencing hearing that Sanchez brought her to live with him, threatening, intimidating and raping her. Barry L. Paschal, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office said Sanchez took her documents and even had her sign papers that she believed meant they were married.

Later, Paschal said, Sanchez was arrested after chasing her and two other workers with a knife. After he got out of jail on bond, he found the woman, kidnapped her at knife point and brought her back.

Law enforcement found her in Sanchez's mobile home in Jesup, where they also discovered a shrine to Santa Muerte, or Saint Death. The shrine was decorated with the woman's hair and blood, and law enforcement say that Sanchez intended to murder the woman.

In November of 2019, Sanchez was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, battery, aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to records from the Wayne County Jail. The state charges for aggravated assault are still outstanding.

In December of 2019, he also pleaded guilty to a separate state charge of assaulting the woman in June 2019 and was sentenced to probation.

Medina also admitted to charging illegal fees to workers looking to obtain an H-2A visa from April to October 2020 in Glynn and Effingham Counties. Velazquez, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, admitted to working with Medina and allowing Medina to use his name to apply for H-2A workers. Velazquez was also paid $600 a week to transport the workers.

According to a sentencing memorandum from his attorney, Velazquez assisted the government in its investigation, including helping them locate and return passports that had been taken from workers and in securing the conviction of Medina.

Velazquez grew up in Cuba, served in the Cuban military and was jailed on suspicion that he would defect to the U.S. He did, in fact, defect, spending 14 days at sea before arriving at Miami Beach.

Both Medina and Sanchez are Mexican citizens and are subject to deportation after they finish their prison sentences.

The cases are categorized as Priority Transnational Organized Crime Cases under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, and include assistance from multiple agencies under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Savannah Morning News reporter Drew Favakeh and USA Today reporter Maria Jesus Perez Sanchez contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 3 men sentenced for forced labor, conspiracy in farm labor trafficking