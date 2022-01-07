3 men sentenced to life for killing Ahmaud Arbery, 2 with no chance at parole

The three men convicted in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery received life sentences on Friday, with two of them ineligible for parole.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael will not have a chance at parole for their roles in the killing of the unarmed Black jogger in Brunswick, Ga., on Feb, 23, 2020. William “Roddie” Bryan got life with a chance at parole.

The McMichaels pursued Arbery in their pickup truck, with Travis McMichael firing the fatal shot. Bryan was in his own vehicle and shot video of the killing.

All three men were convicted in November. The only question Friday was whether or not Bryan or the McMichaels would be at some point eligible for parole.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all charges against him including malice murder. His 66-year-old father Gregory McMichael, a retired police officer, was convicted of felony murder along with Bryan, who is 52.

Arbery’s mother asked the court to show no mercy on the men responsible for killing her son.

“They each have no remorse and do not deserve any leniency,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said.

She also referenced a much talked about comment made by a defense attorney, who claimed in her closing argument that Arbery had unkempt toenails.

“I wish he would have cut and cleaned his toenails before he went out for that jog that day,” Cooper-Jones said. “I guess he would have if he knew he would be murdered.”

The victim’s father and sister also spoke Friday.

“I pray that no one in this courtroom ever has to do what we had did — bury their child,” Marcus Arbery, the dad of the murdered man, said.

Attorney Bob Rubin, who represents Travis McMichael, asked for lenience for his 35-year-old client.

“Nothing in Travis McMichael’s life suggests that he is a danger to society now or will be a danger to society 30 years from now,” he contended.

The shooting occurred when the three men sentenced Friday converged on Arbery, suspecting he might be responsible for robberies in their southeast Georgia town. There’s no evidence that he’d done anything wrong.

Arbery was running in an affluent, mostly white community just outside Brunswick, when he was approached by Bryan and the McMichaels on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020. The men claimed they believed Arbery was involved in a series of burglaries, although there was no evidence tying him to any crimes.

Travis and his father armed themselves and then chased Arbery down in a pickup truck while Bryan followed in his own vehicle and recorded the confrontation on his phone. No arrests were made until months later, after video of the killing went viral online.