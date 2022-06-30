3 men sentenced to prison in Providence shooting that wounded 8

PROVIDENCE — Three men have been sentenced for their involvement in a shooting on Carolina Avenue in Washington Park, believed to be the largest in the city's history.

On Thursday, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced that George Rios, 19, Jordanny Britto, 21, and Reynaldo Rivera, 20, had pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

During a Wednesday hearing, Rios and Britto each received a 32-year sentence, with 12 years to serve and 20 suspended with probation. In a separate hearing, Rivera received a 30-year sentence with 10 years to serve and 20 suspended with probation.

"These three individuals turned a peaceful Providence neighborhood into their own personal shooting range," Neronha said. "Such conduct is incredibly dangerous, far too often deadly, and remains a principal focus of our prosecutorial resources. The long sentences imposed by the court here should send a strong message that gun violence will bring the most serious consequences."

Providence police closed off Carolina Avenue after the shooting on May 13, 2021.

Neronha, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements Jr. praised the work of the Police Department is handling the case.

Clements called the shooting "a senseless act of violence in an otherwise quiet neighborhood."

"The City is a safer place with these criminals behind bars," Paré said.

A warrant was recently issued for co-defendant Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, after the ACI reported that he had removed a home confinement bracelet. His case was scheduled for disposition on Thursday, but he didn't show.

Neronha's office said cases are ongoing against co-defendants Daniel Carides, 26; and David Carides Jr., 24.

What happened on Carolina Avenue

The gunfire broke out the evening of May 13, 2021. According to Neronha's office, Rios, Rivera, Britto and Cosme Tejada were part of a gang called "Get Money Family," and pulled up in front of a home at 87 Carolina Ave. in a Dodge Ram pickup.

That's when "all of them jumped out of the truck brandishing pistols," Neronha's office said, "firing at multiple individuals associated with the 'Lakeside' gang, who were located on the front porch of the home."

Four on the porch, including David Carides Jr., were injured, and people in the home returned fire, injuring Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera and Britto.

"Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto then jumped back into their truck to flee the scene," Neronha's office said. "As the truck fled, Daniel Carides exited the home and fired a pistol at the truck as it drove away in the direction of Allens Avenue."

In the aftermath of the shooting, Paré said a ninth person was injured, but not by gunfire. Eight sought treatment at Rhode Island Hospital.

Investigators recovered about 51 spent shell casings from multiple guns on the road and the property of the home, along with bullets that had entered a house across the street.

Inside the 87 Carolina Ave. home, investigators seized numerous firearms, more than 500 rounds of ammunition and a dozen pistol and rifle magazines. Four were able to hold more than 30 rounds.

