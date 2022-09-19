3 men shot, 1 fatally, in the West Woodlawn neighborhood

Three men were shot in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. the three men were sitting on a front porch when an unknown offender on foot stepped out of a dark blue Chevy impala and fired shots, according to a police notification.

A 31-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his body was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The third man, who is between the ages of 20 and 30, according to the notification, also had multiple wounds to the body. His condition was not listed.

No offenders were in custody. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

