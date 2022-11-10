3 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday night

Three men were shot, one of them fatally, in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.

The shooting took place in the 6600 block of North Clark Street around 8:50 p.m. Three men were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired by an unknown person.

The Chicago Fire Department transported a man in critical condition to Ascension Saint Francis with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m., according to information by police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The fire department transported a 43-year-old man to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a 48-year-old to Ascension Saint Francis in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning and detectives are investigating.

Check back for updates.

