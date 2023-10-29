3 men shot along Old Winter Garden Road in Orange County, deputies say

Three men were hurt in a shooting Sunday morning in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Hiawassee Road and said they located the three victims.

One of the men was critically injured, and all were being treated at hospitals, OCSO said.

The victims are in their 20s and 30s, according to investigators.

Deputies have not said if they have any suspects in the case, nor have they given details about a possible motive for the shooting.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is near the crime scene, working to gather more information.

