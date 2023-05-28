UPDATE: 1 dead after 3 men shot in Dayton; officers investigating connected shootings, crash

At least one person is dead after at least three men were shot in Dayton early Sunday.

At around 3:30 a.m., a man checked himself to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers sent officers to the area where they believed the shooting took place near the intersection of Rubicon Street and East Stewart Street. However, no other victims or incidents were found in the area.

About an hour and a half later, just before 5 a.m., Dayton Police and Fire responded to the 800 block of Steele Avenue after a woman called 911 saying her daughter saw a man lying in the street saying he was shot, a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying on the ground, dispatchers confirmed.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to this scene.

Minutes later, dispatchers were informed of a third man was admitted to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man was said to have gunshot wounds to his right hand and groin, according to dispatch notes. He stated he was shot in the 800 block of Steele Avenue.

In total, at least three men were shot during the night. An initial investigation found that these three victims were connected, albeit unknown how, according to dispatch records.

At around 5 a.m. Dayton Police and Fire were also dispatched to a crash on the 100 block of Pierce Street that is believed to be connected to the shootings, according to dispatchers.

Officers found a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole with the occupants missing, presumably running the scene before crews arrived.

No suspects have been identified by police at this time.

Dayton Police is leading the investigation into all of the events. News Center 7 reached out to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.