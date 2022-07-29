3 men shot in Spring Township [Update]

Jul. 29—Police, fire and ambulance crews were called Thursday night to an apartment complex in the West Wyomissing neighborhood in Spring Township for three male shooting victims.

The call shortly after 8 was for the Springwood Garden apartments at Wyomissing Boulevard and Reading Avenue, just south of the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass.

Upon arrival, crews reported three victims, with two seriously hurt. All three men were loaded into ambulances and taken to the Reading Hospital trauma center.

Emergency vehicles filled a solid block of the wide boulevard.

Residents of homes across the street from the apartment complex sat on their porches under the glare of strobing emergency lights. They said two of the victims were lying in the street in front of their porches before emergency medical crews placed them in ambulances.

Later, township Police Chief Stephen D. Powell confirmed at the scene that three men were transported.

Their names were being withheld.

Powell said he couldn't provide any details about how the shooting unfolded because it was still under investigation.

Spring police are being assisted by the forensic services unit of the Berks County district attorney's office. Also assisting in the investigation are the Wyomissing, Shillington, West Reading and Reading police departments.

No one was in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Spring Township Police Department at 610-678-3431 and ask for Detective Robert Long.