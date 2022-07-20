3 men tied up in DTLA warehouse in possible kidnapping, authorities say

A possible kidnapping Tuesday night prompted a large police response in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m. from a warehouse near east 18th Street and south Main. A man told police that he and two other people were tied up and being held captive inside the warehouse, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

When officers arrived, they discovered two other men who were still tied up inside, Lomeli said.

Police say one of the men found in the warehouse suffered from minor abrasions, and the other was unharmed. Investigators are still working to determine why the three were being held inside the warehouse.

Twelve other people were inside the warehouse when police arrived. All were detained and are being questioned, Lomeli said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.