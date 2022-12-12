3 men wanted for attempted murder after car shot up in North Memphis, police say

Memphis Police has issued warrants for three men wanted in connection with a shooting in North Memphis.

MPD responded to the area of Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Three men had reportedly fired shots at two victims while they were traveling westbound on Chelsea.

The bullets hit the victims’ car multiple times, MPD said.

No one was injured.

The next day, police identified three suspects: Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Cardarrious Craft.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all three in connection to the shooting.

All three are wanted for 3 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, 3 counts of Employing a Firearm in Commission of Felony, 3 counts of Aggravated Assault - acting in concert, and 3 counts of Retaliation for past action.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

