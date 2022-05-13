3 men wanted for murder in stabbing at birthday party at FOP Lodge

May 13—Three men are now wanted for murder by Hamilton Police in connection with the deadly May 7 stabbing at a teen girl's quinceañera at an FOP Lodge in Hamilton.

Juan and Oscar Flores have been considered persons of interest since the death of 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz, but Hamilton Police have been unable to locate them. Juan Flores, 39, and Oscar, 19, along with 18-year-old Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores, were all charged with murder Thursday afternoon. Lt. Patrick Erb said Luis is Juan's son.

The Hamilton Police Dept. is offering a $1,500 reward for information that results in the arrest of each of the men.

A woman was booked into the Butler County Jail on Wednesday evening in connection with the stabbing.

Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio, 46, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. She also has a holder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.

Hamilton Police said she is alleged to have hidden the knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Rodriguez-Remigio, of Pershing Avenue in Hamilton, was arraigned Thursday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court.

The stabbing incident that happened about 10:25 p.m. at FOP Lodge 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way initially was reported to police as a shooting. Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the lodge where a quinceañera was taking place. That is a traditional birthday party on a girl's 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latinx communities and families.

Some uninvited guests arrived at the party, and at one point, someone fired a gun into the air, according to witnesses who called 911.

Diaz died of a stab wound, police said. A male who called 911 said Diaz was bleeding badly from a neck wound.

"A fight broke out ... someone shot in the air. They chased him," the caller said. Other callers also reported a shooting victim and a person who called for the bartender inside said a gun had been fired.

Story continues

Three others suffered stab wounds and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The surviving victims ― Adan Edgardo Segoviano Hernandez, 21, of Hamilton; Joaquin Tovar, 56, of Hamilton; and Jerson Estrada Medrano, 21, of Hamilton ― were treated for severe lacerations which were not life-threatening, police said.

Mario Flores, cousin of Oscar and Juan, said the violence Saturday night is a case of fighting families that began in March with a violent incident in Hamilton County at a private party at a club on Harrison Road. He said Diaz was a close friend of the other family. Both members of that family and the Flores family were at the March party.

"One of my cousins got jumped by 10 plus people when they were leaving and stabbed," Flores said. The cousin recovered but only with quick help from those nearby.

He said members of the other family were named as suspects in that incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Mario Flores was not in attendance at the Hamilton party, but said his family was invited. His siblings were present.

And members of the other family

"Anger and resentment was building up," he said. "When everybody starts drinking they can get aggressive."

Mario Flores said Rodriguez-Remigio is his mother and she was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

He said his mother was at the FOP Lodge to pick up his sibling, but she retrieved the knife during the fight and threw it.

"She showed police where she threw it, but unfortunately it wasn't there," Mario Flores said.

According to Hamilton Police, Rodriguez-Remigio hid the murder weapon for "the suspect" and lied to a police sergeant during the investigation.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.