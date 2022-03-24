3 men wanted for robbing Family Dollar in Raleigh, police say

Three men are wanted for robbing a Family Dollar store in Raleigh.

On Mar. 23 at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers made the scene of a business robbery at the Family Dollar, located in the 2900 block of Coleman Road.

Three men entered the business and demanded money from the register and safe.

One of the suspects was armed with a gun, police said.

After the money was taken, the suspects struck an employee in the head with an unknown object, before fleeing the scene on foot headed Eastbound.

Suspect #1 is described as 5′9-5′10, 135-140lbs, thin build, wearing a blue bandana over his face, a blue bubble coat, black jeans, black shoes, and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as 5′4-5′6, 135-140lbs, thin build, wearing a red bandana over his face, a black hoodie, black jeans, and red tennis shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as, 5′9-5′10, 150lbs, thin build, wearing a black mask over his face, black jacket, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

