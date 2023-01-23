3 men from Washington, DC indicted for stealing $32,000 in goods from Gucci store in Wrentham

A federal grand jury has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., area for stealing more than $32,000 in high-end items from the Gucci outlet store in Wrentham, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were indicted on conspiracy and transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods. They will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. All three men were previously charged by criminal complaint in December 2021.

Prosecutors allege that on the evening of Sept. 16, 2021, Crawford III, Patterson and Owens traveled from the Washington D.C. area to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Then, in the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2021, the three men and another unidentified individual smashed the front door of the Gucci outlet store, went inside and took approximately $32,000 in high-end merchandise. The defendants then left the store and drove back to the Washington D.C. area.

According to court documents, phone records show the defendants traveling from the Washington D.C. area through Connecticut to Wrentham prior to the burglary. Surveillance video identified the men as they sought a replacement tire at a Town Fair Tire in Connecticut on the early morning of Sept. 16, 2021.

Video surveillance at the Wrentham Outlets captured the three men before the burglary, in the same vehicle and wearing the same clothing as seen in the Town Fair Tire surveillance video. According to court documents, police reports indicate that the same vehicle was involved in several shoplifting incidents in Virginia.

On Sept. 17, 2021, prosecutors allege that Patterson posted on his Instagram account that he had Gucci bags available for sale. Images of the bags appeared to be identical to the Gucci bags stolen from the Wrentham store.

If convicted, Crawford III, Patterson and Owens face a sentence of up to five years in prison, with at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

