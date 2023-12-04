After 3 men were shot Sunday, Providence votes to temporarily close Levels Lounge

PROVIDENCE − Three men were shot early Sunday morning on Broad Street, according to Providence Police.

The men were shot at about 2 a.m. on the 1100 block of the street, said Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin in 2018

The men's injuries were non-life threatening, Lapatin said.

They were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, he said.

Providence temporarily closed club as a result

The Providence Board of Licenses had an emergency meeting on Sunday, where they voted to temporarily close the Levels Lounge at 1137 Broad Street over the incident.

The Levels Lounge describes itself as a "Dance and night club" on Instagram.

No arrests had been made in the case.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Levels Lounge temporarily closed after 3 men shot nearby