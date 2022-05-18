3 men wounded, 1 critically, during shooting in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

Three men were wounded, one critically, during a Tuesday night shooting in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood.

Of the three injured, a 24-year-old man was left in critical condition, according to Wilmington Police. The department did not provide medical conditions for the other two, ages 23 and 25, but said the men were stable.

The shooting, according to police, occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northeast Blvd.

As officers were investigating the shooting scene, other police were about a mile south where a car, with as many as a dozen bullet holes, rested on the sidewalk and against a utility pole on East 10th Street between Spruce and Kirkwood streets.

A car with as many as a dozen or more bullet holes rests on the sidewalk and against a utility pole on E. 10th Street between Spruce and Kirkwood streets after it was involved in gunfire that left three people shot in Wilmington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police said three people were wounded in a shooting in the 2600 block of Northeast Blvd. - one critically - shortly before 9 p.m.

Wilmington Police Spokesperson David Karas confirmed the two incidents are related, but would not go into details.

"At this time, the investigation remains ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information to contact police," Karas said in a statement.

There have now been nine people shot in Wilmington so far this month – that's the most people shot in a month since January when nine people were wounded by gunfire.

While shootings in Wilmington are increasing with the warming months, they are still down from last year. There have been 36 people shot in Wilmington so far this year, while last year – at the same time – 51 people had been shot.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's triple shooting should contact Wilmington Police Detective John O'Connor at (302) 576-3619.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

