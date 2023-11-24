3 men wounded in Thanksgiving morning shooting in Horizon City

A shooting Thanksgiving morning left three men wounded in Horizon City, authorities said.

El Paso deputies responded to a report of a distress call about 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at a home in the 800 block of Agua Nieve Place in Horizon City, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies found three men with gunshot wounds at the house, officials said.

No further information has been released.

