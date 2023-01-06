3 in Mesa gang sentenced after undercover sting reveals murder plans

A Mesa Police Department badge is seen here.

Three men who were part of a Mesa street gang were sentenced after an undercover Mesa police investigation discovered plans to have two people killed.

According to court documents, Gustavo Trevino, 25, claimed to be the leader of the Savage Murder Crime Family 451z, which included members Orlando Reyes, 30, and Albert Carrillo, 27.

Reyes and Carrillo pleaded guilty over the summer to charges of organizing a street gang, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Trevino’s case went to trial. On Sept. 6, Trevino was found guilty of organizing a street gang, solicitation to commit armed robbery, solicitation to sell drugs, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, narcotic drug possession, assisting a criminal gang and conspiracy in committing first-degree murder.

Though he was charged with two conspiracies to commit murder, a jury found him guilty of only one.

What happened

According to court records, from October to November 2020, Mesa undercover detectives posed as Mexican cartel members to get in with Trevino and the gang.

Mesa police had found photos of Trevino on Facebook posing with several different guns and decided to investigate, police records claimed.

During their conversations, detectives claimed that Trevino told them he had been involved in other violent crimes, been a part of the “Mesenos” gang, and worked for the Mexican Mafia in prison. He then told them about a man he wanted to kill and detailed his plan to pull it off, police claimed.

Records stated detectives impersonating cartel members convinced Trevino to let them commit the murder, and in exchange, Trevino and his gang would carry out an armed drug robbery.

Detectives met on Nov. 12, 2020, with Trevino and Reyes. According to detectives, Trevino explained how he and his crew would rob 20 kilos of cocaine and kill two guards. He also told the detectives that he wanted a second person killed and gave them details and where they could find both people, court records alleged.

Detectives claimed they gave Trevino and Reyes opportunities to back out of the deal, but both were resolute in going through with the plan and named Carrillo as one of the members who would join in.

On Nov. 19, 2020, detectives arrested Trevino, Reyes and Carrillo.

Fallout

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Carrillo on June 6 to a total of 8.5 years of prison time with three years probation to follow.

Cohen sentenced Reyes on July 20 to a total of 25 years in prison.

On Oct. 21, Maricopa Superior Court Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill handed down a total of 25 years of prison time to Trevino.

