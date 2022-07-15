3 metro men charged after investigation into possession of child sexual abuse material

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested three men and charged them in connection with the online sexual exploitation of children.

Chase Lee Glover, 25, of Coweta County; Malik Marshay Lundy, 19, of Clayton County; and Marcelo Mejia, 44, of Clayton County, all face multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children “regarding the possible upload and possession of child sexual abuse material.”

The GBI said several search warrants by multiple metro police agencies were executed on the men after separate reports were made to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“These investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material,” the GBI said in a news release.

The police agency said there could be more charges and arrests in the future tied to these investigations.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

